Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $5,501,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.68. 22,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

