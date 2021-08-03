Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,299 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.57. 36,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,868. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

