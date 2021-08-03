Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $49.80 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $49.80 or 0.00129095 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $26.26 million and $122,220.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00101408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00141513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,518.05 or 0.99852896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.86 or 0.00842150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 527,353 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

