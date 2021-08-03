Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

MSON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Misonix from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Misonix alerts:

Shares of Misonix stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.31. Misonix has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $452.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Misonix by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Misonix by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Misonix by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.