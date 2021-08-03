Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.08 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

