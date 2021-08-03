Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Acquires Shares of 690,000 Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,893,000. Global X Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 3.35% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 641,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUG stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,251. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.88.

