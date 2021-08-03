MKM Partners Increases Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $65.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.44.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -258.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.53. Upwork has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,799,000 after buying an additional 403,950 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.