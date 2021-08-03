Modefi (MOD) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.87 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.98 or 0.00807652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00093846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,545,100 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

