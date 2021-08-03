Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.87.

Shares of MHK opened at $194.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $78.93 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.75.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

