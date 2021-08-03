Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Up 25.9% in July

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 984,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of MKD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,165. Molecular Data has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Data by 478.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

