Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 678.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 261,974 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.