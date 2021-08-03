Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 361,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

MNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

