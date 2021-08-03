Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MEG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

