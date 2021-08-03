Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

NYSE MCO opened at $379.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.66. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $384.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

