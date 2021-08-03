MoonTools (MOONS) Hits Market Capitalization of $562,018.24

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for approximately $20.44 or 0.00053904 BTC on exchanges. MoonTools has a total market cap of $562,018.24 and $25,448.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00144852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,032.92 or 1.00314596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00848204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

