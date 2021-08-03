Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $44,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after buying an additional 56,965 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.37. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

