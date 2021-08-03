Morgan Stanley Purchases 55,185 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,185 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Juniper Networks worth $42,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Juniper Networks by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 249,839 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 695,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 494,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNPR opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

