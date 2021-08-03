Morgan Stanley Sells 124,829 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $41,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.