Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 581,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 688,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Daqo New Energy worth $43,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 62.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of DQ opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.89. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

