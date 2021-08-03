Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

MRG.UN opened at C$17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$691.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.10. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.09.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

