Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.70.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.