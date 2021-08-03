Mothercare (LON:MTC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON:MTC opened at GBX 12.84 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £72.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. Mothercare has a 12 month low of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 18 ($0.24).
