Mothercare (LON:MTC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:MTC opened at GBX 12.84 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £72.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. Mothercare has a 12 month low of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 18 ($0.24).

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

