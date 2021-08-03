MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives €196.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €202.00 ($237.65).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at €210.90 ($248.12) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €209.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.38.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

