MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC cut MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY remained flat at $$125.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.80 and a beta of 1.62. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.82.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.30%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

