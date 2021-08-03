MurAll (PAINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00801997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042372 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,695,319 coins and its circulating supply is 8,879,108,472 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

