Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading Up 1%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)’s stock price was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 394,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 177,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.