Myers Industries (MYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Myers Industries has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.900-1.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.90 to $1.05 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Myers Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYE opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $758.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

