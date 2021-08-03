National Bankshares Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$11.37 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.