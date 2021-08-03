Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 131.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at $106,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Natura &Co stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. Analysts predict that Natura &Co will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

