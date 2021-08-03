Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE NGS traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,801. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $138.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.12.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
