Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE NGS traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,801. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $138.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.12.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 144,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

