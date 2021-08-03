Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.61

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,457,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,000. Nautilus Biotechnology comprises 3.9% of Amazon com Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amazon com Inc owned 8.72% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

