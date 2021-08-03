NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 401,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of NavSight worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in NavSight by 200.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSH opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. NavSight Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NavSight in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

