NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 11.67%.

Shares of NCSM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $29.04. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.10. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

