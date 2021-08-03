Nebulas (NAS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.60 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061964 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00091852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.01 or 0.00812288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00095133 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,030,411 coins and its circulating supply is 59,514,613 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

