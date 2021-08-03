Needham & Company LLC Trims MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price to $215.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $156.42 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.54.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

