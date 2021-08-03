Nestree (EGG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $686,137.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $686,137.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,280.48 or 1.00107976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00070424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

