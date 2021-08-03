NeuroChain (NCC) 1-Day Volume Hits $71,304.00

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. NeuroChain has a market capitalization of $629,449.50 and approximately $71,304.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NeuroChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NeuroChain has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NeuroChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00809645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00094995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042153 BTC.

NeuroChain Coin Profile

NeuroChain (NCC) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,202,097 coins. NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NeuroChain is www.neurochaintech.io . The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

Buying and Selling NeuroChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeuroChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NeuroChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NeuroChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NeuroChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NeuroChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.