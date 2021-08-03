New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,405 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

