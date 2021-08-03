New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $359.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.24.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

