New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

APTV stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

