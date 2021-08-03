New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 600 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.77.

Shares of SNPS opened at $287.61 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.50 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

