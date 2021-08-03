New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

