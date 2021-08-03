New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAX opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

