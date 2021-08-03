New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.