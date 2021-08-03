New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 700 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $195.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

