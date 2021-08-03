New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 800 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 143.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $392,160.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,361 shares of company stock worth $5,494,771. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

