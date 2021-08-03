New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 900 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PPG opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.93 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

