New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after acquiring an additional 102,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,194,185. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of STLD opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

