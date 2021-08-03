New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.