Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXPRF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NXPRF remained flat at $$93.80 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03. Nexans has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $93.80.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

